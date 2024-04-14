Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $116.10 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.37.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

