Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Increased by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.6% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 96,253.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,785,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,745,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,801,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,651 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

BSV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,636. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2043 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

