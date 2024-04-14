Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.4% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $216.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.06.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

