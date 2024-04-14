Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Increased by Root Financial Partners LLC

Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.95. 527,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,921. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.06. The company has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

