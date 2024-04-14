Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Cut by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.92 and a 52-week high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $469.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

