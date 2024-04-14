Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 145,510.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.07. 4,057,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.86. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

