Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 434.0% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.00. 3,574,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,288,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

