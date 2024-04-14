Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after buying an additional 9,003,895 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.43. The company has a market cap of $356.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

