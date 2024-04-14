Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the March 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vasta Platform Stock Performance

Shares of Vasta Platform stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,853. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The firm has a market cap of $314.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.16. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vasta Platform

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vasta Platform by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Vasta Platform in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

