Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Price Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.93). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total transaction of $1,003,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vaxcyte news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $123,141.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,315 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after acquiring an additional 167,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,440,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,163,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,976,000 after acquiring an additional 87,296 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.