Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW) Short Interest Down 23.8% in March

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 240,215 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in Verde Clean Fuels by 196.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 203,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134,728 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verde Clean Fuels during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance

VGASW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 26,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,367. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

