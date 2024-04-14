Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Versus Systems in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Versus Systems alerts:

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,989. Versus Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.