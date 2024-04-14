Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.13

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.13 and traded as low as $8.41. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $8.41, with a volume of 955,118 shares changing hands.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

