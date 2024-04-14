Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.15. 14,306,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,713,061. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

