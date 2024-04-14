Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 1,367 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,798. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.