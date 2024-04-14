Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

TNA stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,197,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,946,486. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 3.74. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

