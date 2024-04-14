Viewpoint Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,880,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,368,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 426,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 372,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on Z. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $209,262.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,375,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $996,669.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,289 shares of company stock valued at $9,642,508. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Z traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $44.42. 2,302,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,056,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 1.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $61.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.07.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.