Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Short Interest Update

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the March 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 773,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $30.30.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viridian Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $94,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VRDN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

