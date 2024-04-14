VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the March 15th total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VirTra

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra Stock Performance

Shares of VTSI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 258,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,703. The firm has a market cap of $136.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.32. VirTra has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $16.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on VirTra from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTSI

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.