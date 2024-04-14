Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VC. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of VC opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.65. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.87.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

