Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 29,396 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $104,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

NASDAQ FERG traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.32. 938,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $126.18 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.85 and a 200-day moving average of $186.24.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FERG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ferguson

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.