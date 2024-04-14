Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,809 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Clean Harbors worth $106,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total transaction of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock worth $4,819,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Clean Harbors stock traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.77. The company had a trading volume of 180,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $204.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.38 and its 200-day moving average is $173.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

