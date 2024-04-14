Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $117.28 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $117,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $535.83. 590,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,044. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $547.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.57. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.03 and a 12 month high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

