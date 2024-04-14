Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $120.65 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 36,553 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $120,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in NIKE by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 194,164 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock remained flat at $92.00 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,905,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,185. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.37. The stock has a market cap of $138.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.