Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 29,612 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 976,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $80,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 393.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 0.4 %

A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.50. 1,178,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,909. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.