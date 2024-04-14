Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 1,567,546 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,982,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,567,546 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $526,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 6,797.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,635,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,567,000 after buying an additional 4,568,457 shares during the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.3 %

UBS stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.73. 2,178,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Featured Articles

