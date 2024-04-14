Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 32,377 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,612,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,377 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.19% of Carrier Global worth $92,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,654,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,049. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

