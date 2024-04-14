Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 34,089 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,089 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.4% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.36% of Synopsys worth $278,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,203,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Synopsys by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Synopsys by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9 %

SNPS traded down $4.81 on Friday, hitting $557.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.80. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.36 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Synopsys

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.