Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 4,600 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.12% of McKesson worth $72,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after buying an additional 708,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in McKesson by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,937,000 after purchasing an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,595,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in McKesson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,198,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,040,000 after purchasing an additional 133,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $523.01. 484,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.05 and its 200-day moving average is $483.69. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $352.34 and a 1-year high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.64.

Read Our Latest Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.