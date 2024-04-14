Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (OTCMKTS:WAYN)

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.98. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

