WCM Investment Management LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,122 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KROS traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.61. 331,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,227. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.