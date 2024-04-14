WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 74,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $12,941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.43. 180,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,365. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.36 and a 52 week high of $253.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,383.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blottnitz Andreas Von sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.56, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,525.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock worth $3,531,011 in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on APPF shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

