Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD)

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $95.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WD. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Shares of WD opened at $90.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.53. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.57 and its 200-day moving average is $89.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.76%.

Insider Activity at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $1,886,730.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

