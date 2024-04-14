Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $40.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.64.

CAKE opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

