Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CHKP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.70.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.39.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The business had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.