Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $149.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They set an overweight rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.59.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $135.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,165 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,102,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

