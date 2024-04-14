Wells Fargo & Company Boosts First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $16.00

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FHN. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Horizon from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

FHN stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $18.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 73,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

