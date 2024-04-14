Wells Fargo & Company Increases Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $165.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.05.

NYSE COF opened at $139.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $149.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

