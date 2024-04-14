Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,757,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,615,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 25.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,087,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,486,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,084 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.79. 1,808,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,356. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $72.47 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.