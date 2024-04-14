Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

In related news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of WES stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 935,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

