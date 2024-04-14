Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $162.00 at Citigroup

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $140.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research downgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.79.

Get Westlake alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Westlake

Westlake Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WLK opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.45. Westlake has a 12 month low of $103.28 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,804 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $677,460.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,389,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock worth $1,923,225 over the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.