Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 24,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 99,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 180,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,609. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

