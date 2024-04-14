Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Wienerberger Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.13 on Friday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.
Wienerberger Company Profile
