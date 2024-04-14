Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Up 47.1% in March

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wienerberger Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $7.13 on Friday. Wienerberger has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.22.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells clay blocks, facing bricks, roof tiles, and pavers in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers wall, façade, and roof system for single, two, and multi-family homes, and non-residential construction; paving and water management for gardens, pavements, and parking areas; and electrical cooling and heating installation, drinking water and wastewater, garden irrigation, irrigation systems and water storage.

