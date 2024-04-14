Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 14.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wilhelmina International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM remained flat at $4.86 on Friday. 84 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.44. Wilhelmina International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

