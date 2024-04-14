WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

