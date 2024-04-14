Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the March 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Windtree Therapeutics Trading Up 14.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Windtree Therapeutics

Shares of WINT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 802,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Windtree Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $18.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WINT. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 894.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Windtree Therapeutics by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 29.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants; Surfaxin, a lyophilized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension; and oral and intravenous SERCA2a activator, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of chronic and acute heart failure.

Further Reading

