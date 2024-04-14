Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Buy Rating at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and set a $292.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $365.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.77. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 37.45%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

