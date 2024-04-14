Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $160.78.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

