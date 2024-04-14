Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wolters Kluwer Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $149.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Wolters Kluwer has a 12-month low of $112.88 and a 12-month high of $160.78.
About Wolters Kluwer
