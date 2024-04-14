Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,272 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Woodward worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth $23,812,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Woodward during the second quarter worth $27,565,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,916. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $146.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.42 and a 12-month high of $160.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

