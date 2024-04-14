Wormhole Price Down 45.5% Over Last Week (W)

Wormhole (W) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $282.70 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wormhole has traded 45.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wormhole token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole’s genesis date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,800,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.58674869 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $290,277,427.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

